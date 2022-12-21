SBS News In Depth

'Dedicated and compassionate' officers remembered at Brisbane service

SBS News In Depth

QUEENSLAND POLICE OFFICERS MEMORIAL

The caskets of Constable Rachel McCrow and Constable Matthew Arnold during the memorial service Source: AAP / SUPPLIED/PR IMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 December 2022 at 7:10pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Stephanie Corsetti
Source: SBS News

Two police officers gunned down in a deadly ambush in Queensland last week have been honoured at a memorial service in Brisbane.

Published 21 December 2022 at 7:10pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Stephanie Corsetti
Source: SBS News
Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

On the Money

SBS On the Money: More homes being sold at a loss

Roman Sanzhar joined Ukrainian football club Karpaty Lviv as manager in 2021 (Karpaty Lviv football club).jpg

Ukrainian football coach now sharing football expertise with Aussie kids

FEDERAL BUDGET 2014

Mixed response to federal government's new aged care rating system

A controversial podcast

Women's rights and the FIFA World Cup