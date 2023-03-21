Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Dire climate report fuels calls for government action
Energy Minister Chris Bowen gestures during question time. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH
In the wake of the United Nations Inter-governmental Panel on Climate Change's sixth assessment report, the Labor government is calling on Parliament to support changes to the safeguard mechanism as the only way to cut emissions by 43 percent by 2030. But the Greens and some independents are standing firm in their positions - using the IPCC report to urge the government to commit to banning fossil fuels and close loopholes.
