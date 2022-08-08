SBS News In Depth

Dire warnings issued following attacks on nuclear plant in Zaporizhizhia, Ukraine

A still image taken a handout video provided by the Russian Defence Ministry's press service shows damage at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station

A still image taken a handout video provided by the Russian Defence Ministry's press service shows damage at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station

Published 8 August 2022 at 3:50pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News

It comes as Amnesty International's head in Ukraine resigns over the organisation's report that the military is placing civilians in danger of Russian shelling by launching strikes from residential areas.

