Diverse transplant recipients raising awareness of multicultural organ donation

Published 23 October 2022 at 12:29pm
By Tom Stayner
A new campaign in Western Australia is encouraging more people to register as organ donors, by sharing the personal stories of people from diverse backgrounds whose lives have been changed by receiving a transplant. The campaign is using multilingual podcasts to directly reach community groups, in an attempt to break-down cultural barriers over making the decision.

