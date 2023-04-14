Diversity on Australian TV still a challenge, report finds

Love Child_TV show.jpg

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The women's tennis tour has abandoned its demands over the 2021 disappearance of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, conceding they will not be met. Concerns over Shuai's safety were raised after she accused a former senior government official of sexual assault. It prompted the tour to suspend all tournaments in China, but now it’s announcing the boycott will end later this year.

Listen to Australian and world news and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Peng Shuai holds a tennis racquet.

Professional women's tennis tournaments to resume in China, after Peng Shuai boycott ends

Owners of the Pardoo Roadhouse say they estimate the damage bill will be $4 million_Pardoo Roadhouse_Facebook.jpg

Cyclone Ilsa hits Western Australia as category-five storm, breaking Australian wind speed record

ANNIKA SMETHURST HIGH COURT

A new High Court ruling could see hundreds of visa decisions in Australia revisited

Gold bars

SBS On the Money: Why gold is nearing a record high