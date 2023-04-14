Listen to Australian and world news and follow trending topics with
Diversity on Australian TV still a challenge, report finds
The women's tennis tour has abandoned its demands over the 2021 disappearance of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, conceding they will not be met. Concerns over Shuai's safety were raised after she accused a former senior government official of sexual assault. It prompted the tour to suspend all tournaments in China, but now it’s announcing the boycott will end later this year.
Share