Divided Brazil to hold a deciding vote in four weeks time

A woman holds a Brazilian flag with the image of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro after general election polls closed Source: AAP / Ton Molina/AP
Published 3 October 2022 at 6:45pm
By Catriona Stirrat
Presented by Catriona Stirrat
Source: SBS News
Brazil is headed for a run-off vote later this month, after former president and left-wing candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won the first round of the presidential election… but failed to reach the 50 percent of votes needed to clinch an outright majority. The incumbent, President Jair Bolsonaro, fared better than opinion polls predicted. The far-right firebrand has attacked the integrity of the country’svoting system during a deeply divisive campaign.
