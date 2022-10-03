SBS News In Depth

Divided Brazil to hold a deciding vote in four weeks time

SBS News In Depth

A woman holds a Brazilian flag with the image of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro after general election polls closed

A woman holds a Brazilian flag with the image of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro after general election polls closed Source: AAP / Ton Molina/AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 October 2022 at 6:45pm
By Catriona Stirrat
Presented by Catriona Stirrat
Source: SBS News

Brazil is headed for a run-off vote later this month, after former president and left-wing candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won the first round of the presidential election… but failed to reach the 50 percent of votes needed to clinch an outright majority. The incumbent, President Jair Bolsonaro, fared better than opinion polls predicted. The far-right firebrand has attacked the integrity of the country’svoting system during a deeply divisive campaign.

Published 3 October 2022 at 6:45pm
By Catriona Stirrat
Presented by Catriona Stirrat
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

The al-Hol camp, which holds relatives of suspected Islamic State (IS) group fighters

Australia families of IS fighters homeward bound

Working on reducing the impact of hayfever (SBS).jpg

Could a tablet a day keep hay fever at bay?

An Optus phone sign hangs above its store in Sydney

Scamwatch warns Australians to be vigilant against scams following Optus breach

A still from the movie 'The Swimmers' (Supplied-Netflix).jpg

Movie gives new perspective on Syrian refugees