Donald Trump found guilty of sexual assault of a woman he says he does not know

E. Jean Carroll leaves court after the jury found former president Donald Trump was liable for sexually abusing and defaming her Source: AAP / JUSTIN LANE

Former US president Donald Trump has been found guilty of sexually abusing magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll in the mid-1990s. Trump continues to deny the claims on social media, branding Ms Carroll as a liar. But the billionaire-turned-politician is now liable to pay Ms Carroll more than seven million dollars (US$5 million) in damages for the sexual abuse and subsequent charge of defamation.

