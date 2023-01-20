Easy English Bulletin 20 January 2023

This is SBS News in Easy English... I'm Claire Slattery.





A man has been shot dead at a police station in the rural New South Wales town of Tenterfield.





New South Wales Police say the man was shot after a confrontation which began during a welfare check.





Acting Assistant Commissioner Stephen Egginton says the shooting happened when officers came back to the police station.





"The 48 year old male confronted the police officers and pointed a firearm towards them. The police sadly had no other option but to shoot, and the man was fatally injured as a result of that shooting incident. A tragic set of circumstances for everybody involved."





Another Qantas flight has been turned back mid-air because of engine problems.





It's the third such incident in as many days for Australia's national carrier.





The flight from Melbourne to Sydney left this morning, before turning around near Bonnie Doon about 10 minutes into its journey.





It landed safely back at Tullamarine Airport a short time later.





Qantas has released a statement saying the return was a precaution after the pilots found a minor engine issue.





The Productivity Commission has found that increased funding has not improved the literacy and numeracy results of Australian students.





A review of the National School Reform Agreement shows 90 000 students failed to meet minimum NAPLAN requirements each year.





Indigenous students and children who have parents with lower levels of education are also more likely to fall behind at school.





Education Minister Jason Clare has told Channel Seven the report is damming.





"We've got a good education system. But it can be a lot better and a lot fairer. And this report out today from the Productivity Commission makes that blisteringly clear."





US actor Alec Baldwin is facing involuntary manslaughter charges over the shooting death of Halyna Hutchins in 2021 on a film set in New Mexico.





The film's armourer will also be charged with the same offence over the death of the cinematographer during the filming of the movie, Rust.





Hutchins' family has welcomed the development, but Baldwin's lawyer has criticsed the decision.





American rock musician David Crosby has died aged 81.





According to a statement from his widow, he died of a long illness.





David Crosby was a founding member of the bands the Byrds [[birds]] in 1964.





But he's best known for the group he formed with Stephen Stills, Graham Nash, and Neil Young, in the late 19-sixties.





[[Song]]





To tennis news,





And Rafael Nadal is expected to be unable to play for between six and eight weeks with the injury he suffered at the Australian Open.





The 36-year-old has had a scan in Melbourne which shows a grade two tear of a hip muscle, and Nadal's team says he will return to Spain for rest and treatment.





Nadal says he's confident of returning to the court.





But former world number one Boris Becker has told Eurosport he believes Australia may have just witnessed the champion's last Open appearance.





You've been listening to SBS News in Easy English... I'm Claire Slattery.






