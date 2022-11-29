Egypt invests in the past to build the future

A Senet board game at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilisation in Cairo (AAP) Source: AAP / Petr Svancara
Published 29 November 2022 at 12:52pm
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Source: SBS News
Two Cairo-based organisations are working to preserve, promote and to ensure ancient crafts do not disappear, and hope they can grow jobs to help prevent workers leaving Egypt and attempting dangerous Mediterranean crossings.
Published 29 November 2022 at 12:52pm
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Source: SBS News
Share