Egyptians blame leadership as prices rocket

The Egyptian pound has hit its lowest value, ever, against the US dollar this week. Egypt faces a serious economic meltdown, that puts the livelihoods of more than a 100 million Egyptians at risk. A few weeks ago, the IMF approved a new three- billion- dollar loan for Egypt, the fourth since 2016. Critics accuse the country’s strong man, President Sisi, of mismanaging the economy, and wasting the country’s resources on luxurious mega-projects.

