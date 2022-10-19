SBS News In Depth

Electric vehicles power into Paris

President Macron Visits The World Motor Show - Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron visits the Paris Motor Show Source: AAP / Lemouton Stephane/Pool/ABACA/PA/Alamy

Published 19 October 2022 at 12:08pm
By Allan Lee
Europe is leading the push into battery powered cars showcasing middle to top range electric vehicles amidst a surge in energy prices and supply shortages. At the Paris auto show, which started this week, carmakers are showing off models aimed at fulfilling Europe's promises to phase out internal combustion cars by 2035.

