Electric vehicles power into Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron visits the Paris Motor Show Source: AAP / Lemouton Stephane/Pool/ABACA/PA/Alamy
Published 19 October 2022 at 12:08pm
By Allan Lee
Source: SBS News
Europe is leading the push into battery powered cars showcasing middle to top range electric vehicles amidst a surge in energy prices and supply shortages. At the Paris auto show, which started this week, carmakers are showing off models aimed at fulfilling Europe's promises to phase out internal combustion cars by 2035.
