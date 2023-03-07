Employers should do better: new report says CALD women are needed in leadership roles

35200-DCA-Virginia Mapedzahama

Dr Virginia Mapedzahama Source: Supplied / Keith Friendship/Keith Friendship/Monte Luke

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

It is well known that women have long been under-represented leadership roles in Australian workplaces but a new report from the Diversity Council is highlighting the extra barriers facing women from diverse backgrounds, and is calling for employers to do better.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

REAL ESTATE AGENT STOCK

Australia's affordable rentals halve over 12 months

QUESTION TIME

RBA announces tenth consecutive interest rate rise

RICHMOND SAFE INJECTING ROOM

Safe injecting room to stay despite controversial location

Serbia v Great Britain - 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup Qualification

Australia among 32 nations competing for 2023 FIBA World Cup