Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Employers should do better: new report says CALD women are needed in leadership roles
Dr Virginia Mapedzahama Source: Supplied / Keith Friendship/Keith Friendship/Monte Luke
It is well known that women have long been under-represented leadership roles in Australian workplaces but a new report from the Diversity Council is highlighting the extra barriers facing women from diverse backgrounds, and is calling for employers to do better.
Share