Employment job site launched for people with a disability

ANTHONY ALBANESE DYLAN ALCOTT WEBSITE LAUNCH

Dylan Alcott speaks to Anthony Albanese during the launch of ‘The Field’ Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH

Published 9 November 2022 at 5:47pm
By Claire Slattery
Source: SBS News

Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott has launched a new online job site for people with a disability, and employers who wish to hire them. Named "The Field", the site is part of the advocate's campaign to get more Australians with a disability into the workforce.

