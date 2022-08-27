Energy crisis hits the UK
People protest outside the Ofgem HQ in Canary Wharf London. Ofgem has confirmed an 80.06 percent rise in the energy price cap, James Manning/PA Wire Credit: James Manning/PA
Published 27 August 2022 at 7:35pm
By Ben Lewis
Presented by Brooke Young
Source: SBS News
As Europe's energy crisis deepens, British households could be hit with an eighty per cent increase in the cost of gas and electricity. The war in Ukraine is a major factor in this dramatic rise, as countries scramble to find new sources of energy to replace Russian providers.
