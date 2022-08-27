SBS News In Depth

Energy crisis hits the UK

People protest outside the Ofgem HQ in Canary Wharf London. Ofgem has confirmed an 80.06 percent rise in the energy price cap, James Manning/PA Wire Credit: James Manning/PA

Published 27 August 2022 at 7:35pm
By Ben Lewis
Presented by Brooke Young
As Europe's energy crisis deepens, British households could be hit with an eighty per cent increase in the cost of gas and electricity. The war in Ukraine is a major factor in this dramatic rise, as countries scramble to find new sources of energy to replace Russian providers.

