EU calls on Serbia, Kosovo to de-escalate border conflict

Kosovo Serbs Block Road Near Main Border Crossings In North

NATO led Latvian soldiers head to inspect trucks at a roadblock at a border crossing point Source: Getty / Ferdi Limani

Published 13 December 2022 at 11:58am
By Brooke Young
Source: SBS News

Tensions continue to soar between Kosovo and Serbia, despite growing calls from the international community for the Balkan countries to return to the negotiating table. As roads remain blocked by Serbians in Kosovo's north, protesting the arrest of a former police officer, nationalist Serbians take to the streets of Belgrade to stand in support.

