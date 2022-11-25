SBS News In Depth

European Space Agency announces astronauts from diverse backgrounds

British astronaut Major Tim Peake, Australia's Meganne Christian, Britain's John McFall and Ireland's Rosemary Coogan

British astronaut Major Tim Peake, Australia's Meganne Christian, Britain's John McFall and Ireland's Rosemary Coogan Source: Getty / JOEL SAGET/AFP

Published 25 November 2022 at 12:37pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News

The European Space Agency has announced it has taken on 11 reservist astronauts including an Australian woman and for the first time, a para-astronaut. Australian Meganne Christian, who is from New South Wales, was selected, as was John McFall - a British former Paralympian who lost his right leg in an accident when he was 19.

