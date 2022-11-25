European Space Agency announces astronauts from diverse backgrounds

British astronaut Major Tim Peake, Australia's Meganne Christian, Britain's John McFall and Ireland's Rosemary Coogan Source: Getty / JOEL SAGET/AFP
Published 25 November 2022 at 12:37pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
The European Space Agency has announced it has taken on 11 reservist astronauts including an Australian woman and for the first time, a para-astronaut. Australian Meganne Christian, who is from New South Wales, was selected, as was John McFall - a British former Paralympian who lost his right leg in an accident when he was 19.
Published 25 November 2022 at 12:37pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Share