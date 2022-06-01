SBS News In Depth

European Union agrees to near total ban on Russian oil imports

Ukraine: Lugansk Region in Ukraine

A local school destroyed by shelling in the village of Smolyanynove, east of Severodonetsk (AAP) Source: AAP

Published 1 June 2022 at 12:22pm, updated 26 minutes ago at 12:32pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that the EU's decision to cut the bulk of Russian oil imports means that the Kremlin won't be able to spend tens of billions of euros 'to finance terror'.

