Evacuation efforts are ramping up as thousands continue to flee Sudan
A man walks by a house hit in recent fighting in Khartoum, Sudan, April 25, 2023. APP Source: AP / Marwan Ali/AP
Evacuation efforts are ramping up, as thousands continue to flee Sudan. The conflict is entering its third week, as promises of a ceasefire struggle to hold. Others are left stranded as it becomes increasingly difficult to flee amid gunfire and violence.
