Evacuation efforts are ramping up as thousands continue to flee Sudan

United States Sudan Evacuation

A man walks by a house hit in recent fighting in Khartoum, Sudan, April 25, 2023. APP Source: AP / Marwan Ali/AP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Evacuation efforts are ramping up, as thousands continue to flee Sudan. The conflict is entering its third week, as promises of a ceasefire struggle to hold. Others are left stranded as it becomes increasingly difficult to flee amid gunfire and violence.

Listen to Australian and world news and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Divesh Sareen and his son volunteering for Turbans 4 Australia in Melbourne - SBS .jpg

Food relief charity expanding its work in Melbourne

Britain Coronation Preparations

Republicans to make their voices heard at Coronation of King Charles

Courtenay Webeck (L) and Oscar Stubbs (SBS).jpg

Helping more fans have a better time at the FIFA Women's World Cup

Sikh separatist leader and head of Waris Punjab De, or Punjab's Heirs, Amritpal Singh

Security crackdown on Sikh separatists re-ignites tensions with India's government