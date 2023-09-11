Evening News Bulletin 11 September 2023

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts





TRANSCRIPT



Labor and the Greens strike a deal to pass the government's housing future fund.

Survivors of the deadly Moroccan earthquake sleep on the streets for a third night.

Australia adds three medals to its haul on the final day of the world rowing championships.

----



Labor and the Greens have struck a deal to pass the government's $10 billion housing fund later this week.





The deal will see the government invest an additional $1 billion to support public and community housing.





The housing fund is expected to generate 30,000 social and affordable homes over five years.





Greens leader Adam Bandt says the party is making partial progress on securing more affordable housing.





"$3 billion going out the door this year that is not dependent on a gamble in the stock market will make a difference and having secured that $3 billion, the Greens are prepared to support the legislation. The Greens were not able to get the government to shift on rent caps or rent freezers. So one thing is very clear now, or two things are clear, first is that pressure works."





----



Thousands of people have spent a third night sleeping on the streets of Marrakech in fear of further aftershocks, following the deadliest earthquake to hit Morocco in more than six decades.





More than 2,100 people have so far been confirmed dead - and many are still missing - as international aid teams begin making their way to remote mountain towns hit hardest by the 6.8 magnitude quake.





Community members across Australia say they're deeply concerned about their relatives - as many have been left homeless, sleeping in make-shift shelters.





Moroccan activist Nadia Boushti has told SBS Arabic24 they want to know how they can send relief to the country.





"Frankly, and from what I saw in the videos, the community is gathering all kinds of assistance, but our question is how we can deliver it, so we are waiting to find out how we can help, and our current resources are only prayer."





Morocco's King Mohammed the Sixth has declared three days of national mourning as the search for survivors ramps up.





----



Three people have been charged over an alleged stabbing and car theft in Melbourne's north-east.





Police were called to reports of a stolen car in Northcote last night - where a chase ensued, and an 18-year-old man was released from the vehicle at an intersection in Preston.





He was transported to hospital with non-life threatening facial injuries, believed to be stab wounds.





Officers arrested four offenders a short time later - and a 20-year-old man, a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman have since been charged with several offences.





A 16-year-old girl has been released pending further enquiries.





----



Liberal frontbencher James Paterson is calling for increased security vetting of Parliament House workers.





It follows revelations in the United Kingdom that a researcher working in parliament - who has since been arrested - had allegedly been working for China and feeding information to the government.





UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has conveyed his "significant concerns" about Chinese interference to the Chinese premier on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.





Senator Paterson says it's possible a Chinese spy could also undermine Australia's political processes.





"Unfortunately, the risk of this happening in Australia is very high because the vast majority of staff who work in this building here in Parliament House are not security vetted or cleared in any way. I think it's time that that changed and at the very least, for MPs who work on sensitive committees like the Intelligence and Security Committee, or the new statutory Defence Committee which is going to oversee AUKUS. We must have security vetted and security cleared staff working for those MPs as a protection against risks of foreign interference and espionage."





----



And in sport, Australia has capped off a successful world rowing championships in the Serbian capital of Belgrade, finishing with a total of five medals.





Australian boats added three bronze medals to the tally on the final day, including those won by the women's and men's eights - adding to the gold and silver won earlier in the week.



