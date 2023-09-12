Evening News Bulletin 12 September 2023

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





TRANSCRIPT





Freedom for a US researcher who'd been stuck in a Turkish cave;

Former Liberal Minister Karen Andrews alleges she was sexually harassed in the federal parliament;

And in AFL, Collingwood defender Brayden Maynard to fight a rough conduct charge.

An American researcher says he's thrilled to be alive after being rescued out of a Turkish cave more than a week after he became seriously ill 1,000 metres below its entrance.





Teams from across Europe rushed to Morca cave in southern Turkiye to aid Mark Dickey, a 40-year-old experienced caver who became seriously ill on September 2 with stomach bleeding.





He was on an expedition to map the cave, which is the country’s third deepest.





Mr Dickey was too frail to climb out himself, so rescuers carried him with the help of a stretcher, making frequent stops at temporary camps set up along the way.





The caver says it's an amazing feeling to be alive.





"It is amazing to be above ground again. I was underground for far longer than ever expected, within with an unexpected medical issue. I want to immediately thank AFAD. The support of the Turkish government saved my life, literally no questions asked. It's been one hell of a crazy, crazy adventure."



—



The Northern Territory's chief fire control officer says the town of Tennant Creek is preparing to be impacted by a bushfire four times the size of the A-C-T that continues to threaten the community.





An Emergency Situation has been declared and the 3000 residents of Tennant Creek have been urged to "stay calm" as authorities seek special powers to manage the 10,000 square kilometre blaze.





Bushfires N-T chief fire control officer Tony Fuller has told NITV they're concerned that a change of wind tomorrow could push the fire toward town.





"At the moment, the fire is burning uncontrolled to the east of Tennant Creek, but what we're really concerned about is that there's going to be a wind change tomorrow and that fire is going to move in a westerly direction towards the Stuart Highway and Tennant Creek itself."



-



Independent Senator David Pocock has accused the 'no' campaign for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum of divisive Trump-style politics.







This comes after Nine newspapers obtained a secret recording showing 'no' campaign organisers directing volunteers to use fear tactics to dissuade voters from supporting the voice.





Independent Senator David Pocock, who supports the Indigenous Voice proposal, criticised the 'no' campaign strategy for using what he called "divisive politics".





"As the only developed country without some sort of recognition or treaty, this is a step forward, to recognise Australia's First Peoples, but then also to have a voice to make representations to the Parliament. Having that positive message, but then also calling out some of the really divisive politics we're seeing. And particularly having politicians trying to import some of the Americans of Trump-style politics, when you call into question something like the electoral commission. That's gotta stop, we have to stand up against that."







People have seven days to enrol or update their details to vote in the referendum.





And you can find comprehensive information about the referendum by visiting the SBS Voice Referendum portal at www.sbs.com.au/voicereferendum



_



Former Liberal Minister Karen Andrews has alleged that she was sexually harassed by a male colleague in parliament.





The former coalition government minister, who is retiring at the next election, has revealed some of the inappropriate behaviour she was allegedly subjected to in parliament.





She told A-B-C's Kitchen Cabinet program that a colleague would breathe on the back of her neck during Question Time.





Housing Minister Julie Collins told A-B-C the allegations were "appalling", and insists recommendations from the Jenkins' inquiry into workplace safety are being implemented.





"It shouldn't happen to anybody in any Australian workplace, and the Australian parliament should be setting the standard. We need better from everybody who works in that building, and that's why we're so determined to improve the conditions for the people who work in parliament house. But we shouldn't have that type of behaviour, that is juts appalling."



-



In sport,





A-F-L players' duty of care for opponents will be under the microscope this evening [[12th September]] when Collingwood defender Brayden Maynard fronts the tribunal to fight his rough conduct charge.





Maynard faces the prospect of missing the rest of the Magpies' premiership journey over his jumping attempted smother that knocked out Melbourne's Angus Brayshaw.







The Collingwood defender has labelled the incident, which was graded severe impact, high contact and careless conduct, what he calls a "footy act".











































































