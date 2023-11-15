Evening News Bulletin 15 November 2023

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





The Israeli military says it's raiding parts of Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza;

A 1.3 per cent increase in wages for the September quarter

Adelaide United player Nestory Irankunda to join Bayern Munich.

The Israeli military is raiding parts of the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza in what the Palestinian Authority calls "a new crime against humanity."





In a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Israeli Defence Force says it was carrying out a "precise and targeted" operation against Hamas militants which they claim are operating within and underneath the hospital structure.





Hamas officials and medical professionals at Al-Shifa have denied these claims.





Mai al-Kaila, the Health minister for the Palestinian Authority, Hamas' political rival in the West Bank, says the raid jeopardises the safety of the thousands sheltering in Gaza's biggest hospital* and says she holds Israel responsible for any lives lost in the attack.







Dr. Ahmed Al-Mokhallalati, a surgeon who is inside Al-Shifa hospital shared his experiences in the lead up to the raid to Al Jazeera.





"It's really horrible here. It's been continuous bombing and firing. I've seen two tanks getting in the main gate of Al-Shifa hospital and they were inside the hospital. The Israelis have called the hospital administration about an hour ago saying that they are getting in the hospital and they are about to get inside the buildings to investigate and to try to check each building one by one and each room within the hospital."



_



Police say one of the largest crime syndicates in Australia has been dismantled after a major operation targeting a trans-national organised crime network resulted in the arrests of 28 people.





The year-long investigation involving state police, the New South Wales Crime Commission and the Australian Border Force targeted a syndicate hailing from Lebanon that operated across Australia.





It has been linked to $1.5 billion in cryptocurrency transactions while committing various firearm, drug, tobacco and money-laundering offences.





The operation swung into force on Sunday when a 40-year-old man was arrested at Sydney Airport while attempting to leave the country.





Police allege he is one of the ringleaders and charged him with nine offences including directing the activities of a criminal group, supplying prohibited drugs and dealing with the proceeds of crime.



_



The Opposition Treasury spokesman Angus Taylor says new data on wage growth ignores the reality that there has been a decline in purchasing power due to inflation.





This comes as the Australian Bureau of Statistics released its wage price index, showing worker salaries recorded their strongest quarter of growth in the 26-year history of the measurement.





The index lifted 0.8 per cent in the June quarter and 3.6 per cent annually.





Despite this, annual growth of wages is still tracking below inflation, currently sitting at an annual rate of 5.4 per cent.





Angus Taylor says the Albanese government is trying to spin this data as an economic triumph and ignoring the reality of a decline in real wages.





"I'll tell you what matters with wages. What matters is whether those wages can buy more or less than they could a year ago. And wages right now are buying substantially less than they were a year ago. And it's why we're seeing this collapse in household disposable income and living standards in the last four months - the worst in the advanced world. And that's something that this this government and this Treasury needs to get focused on."



_



Australia's first cyber security chief has been recalled to deal with a so-called "workplace matter" related to his time in defence.





The Department of Defence issued a statement that Air Marshal Darren Goldie will no longer act as the national cyber security coordinator and is now on leave.





They have not provided any further details.



_



In football,





Adelaide United player Nestory Irankunda says he's excited for the opportunity to play in a major European league after his team confirmed the 17-year-old's move to German giants Bayern Munich for a record transfer fee of $5.7 million.





The talented winger has been allowed to remain with the South Australian club for the remainder of the 2023/24 season, joining the six-time European champions from July 2024.





Irankunda has showed great promise in his career with both Adelaide United and the young Australian national teams, scoring three goals in the recent U-17 Asian Cup in Thailand.





He says his friends and teammates have been very supportive of him.





"Obviously they were happy as well. We all trained together to try to achieve the same goal and it's everybody's dream to be playing in a top league in Europe so it's gonna be great. I worked really hard to get this opportunity so they're all really happy for me and I'm grateful to have people like them supporting me."



