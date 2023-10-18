Evening News Bulletin 18 October 2023

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has condemned all targeting of civilian infrastructure after a devastating strike on a hospital in Gaza which Palestinian health authorities say killed at least 500 people.





Israel has denied targeting the al-Ahli Arab Hospital in an air strike last night, which would be by far the deadliest Israeli air strike in five wars fought since 2008.





They allege that a failed rocket launch by Islamic Jihad militants is the cause but these claims have not been verified.





United States president Joe Biden says he was outraged and deeply saddened by the explosion and that his country stands unequivocally for the protection of civilian.





While Anthony Albanese has not attributed blame to either side of the conflict, he says the explosion and loss of life has been devastating.





"The scenes from the explosion at a Gaza City Hospital are deeply distressing. And it is clear that there has been a devastating loss of life. Every innocent life matters whether it is Israeli or Palestinian. We condemn any indiscriminate attacks and targeting of civilian infrastructure, including hospitals."





This comes amid retaliatory attacks from Israeli forces following an assault by Hamas militants which have killed at least 1,400 people in Israel, while the Gaza health ministry says at least 3,500 people have died in Gaza.





—-





Thousands of Pacific islanders will be offered a path to Australian life, with a government effort to boost regional employment and address shortages given the green light.





Immigration Minister Andrew Giles has secured the votes of the Greens to have the Pacific visa scheme legislation pass the Senate in exchange for a review that it hopes will reduce discrimination.





The review will examine the cost threshold, a mechanism that gives the government the power to reject temporary visa applicants if they have a health condition that will be "a significant cost to the Australian community".





Greens spokesman Jordan Steele-John says the migration system needs to be fair and inclusive - but currently, it's not.





"You cannot claim to be the ally of disabled people in Australia if you're simultaenously deporting disabled children and their families. That is an ableist position."





—-





A group of Tamil and Iranian refugee women have arrived at parliament house after a 640 kilometre walk from Melbourne to highlight the effects of visa uncertainty.





There are around 10,000 people who came to Australia more than 10 years ago seeking safety but still have no clear path to permanent residency.





The group of women who are all on temporary, expired, or bridging visas, say their home is Australia and the government needs to allow them the ability to contribute to Australian society and see their families again.





Piume Kaneshan is a 19-year-old refugee from Sri Lanka who came to Australia when she was six-years-old and had to leave her father and brother.





She says due to the precarity of her visa she has been been unable to see her family in over 11 years and was forced to watch her father pass away over video call.





"Last year he passed away while I was on the video call. I saw his heart rate slowly go down and watched him pass away. Just like myself, there's other refugee people out there that have left their mother and father and siblings in Sri Lanka and the Iranian community. We want our permanent visas so we can help the community, and we can see and feel that family again after 11 years of waiting in Australia."





—-





Dragons player Junior Amone has been stood down from playing in the NRL after he and his dad were found guilty of arming themselves with hammers and attacking a tradie.





The 21-year-old five-eighth and his 47-year-old father were arrested in November last year after two tradesmen were confronted by three men armed with hammers in Wollongong, south of Sydney.





One of the tradesmen was allegedly pushed off a roof, falling two metres and sustaining injuries to his wrists, arms and hip.





Thee father and son are facing three offences of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, stalking or intimidation and destroying or damaging property.



