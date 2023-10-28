Evening News Bulletin 28 October 2023

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts .





TRANSCRIPT



Australia abstains from a crucial United Nations vote on a humanitarian truce for Gaza;

A manhunt for a mass shooter in Maine ends, with the suspect found dead;

England takes third place at the Rugby World Cup in France.

Australia has abstained from voting on a United Nations General Assembly resolution that calls for an immediate humanitarian truce between Israel and Hamas.





The resolution demands civilians in Gaza be protected and given urgent access to aid.





Australia's U-N representative, James Larsen, says the country supports a humanitarian pause for the "dire" situation faced by besieged civilians.





But he says the resolution is "incomplete".





"The resolution did not recognise the terror group Hamas as the perpetrator of the 7 October attack, and Australia again explicitly calls for the immediate and unconditional release of hostages. Moreover the United Nations Charter guarantees national sovereignty. We believe the General Assembly can affirm Israel's right to exist without denying longstanding and legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people, including to statehood. Aspirations which Australia supports."





The man suspected of killing 18 people in a mass shooting in the US state of Maine has been found dead.





Local police say the body of 40 year old Robert Card's body was located in Lisbon, a town near Lewiston where the shootings took place.





Maine Governor Janet Mills says while the discovery ends the 48 hour manhunt, an investigation will continue into the tragedy to give answers to victims and their families.





"Like many people, I'm breathing a sigh of relief tonight, knowing that Robert Card is no longer a threat to anyone. I know there are some people - many people - who share that sentiment. But I also know that his death may not bring solace to many."





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is preparing for his next overseas trip, with just over a week to go until his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.





The Prime Minister says he hopes to stabilise the Australia-China relationship as he visits Beijing and Shanghai, and consolidate recent breakthroughs in trade negotiations, notably an agreement to suspend a World Trade Organisation dispute over Chinese tariffs on Australian wine imports.





But Indo-Pacific tensions and the release of Australian journalist Cheng Lei are also likely to be part of the discussions.





Fire crews battling ferocious bushfires in different regions of Queensland are hoping cooler conditions may help get the blazes under control.





Acting assistant Fire Service Commissioner Peter Hollier has told Channel 7 the cooler weather is providing a window of opportunity.





"The challenge is, while we get a slight reduction in the fire danger - we're out of the extreme today and tomorrow, (and) Monday - we're still experiencing the really, really strong wind and that's causing these fires to become certainly erratic. There's certainly increased fire behaviour as a result of the wind. So today it's about trying to - opportunities of capitalising on the cooler conditions, to try and contain some of these fires and then try to work to put them out."





Multiple emergency warning are in place in Gladstone, as well as for communities around Tara in the Western Downs, where a fire has claimed two lives, destroyed at least 32 properties and burned through 11,000 hectares.







Queensland Police say all residents urged to evacuate have been accounted for, but have advised people to remain vigilant and check for updates as the state's fire emergency deepens.







Supporters of Julian Assange have continued to apply pressure to US authorities to halt the extradition proceedings against the Wikileaks founder.





Mr Assange is behind bars in London’s Belmarsh prison, facing extradition to the United States on 18 charges of breaching the American Espionage Act.





Julian's brother Gabriel Shipton has come to Washington DC, and says it doesn't have to end there.





"I believe that Joe Biden can make a call and his voice will carry significantly with the Justice Department. They won't act unless they get the go ahead from the president."





There's been a jump in auctions along the east coast this weekend, as sellers try to offload properties ahead of an expected interest rate hike in November.





The Reserve Bank next meets on Melbourne Cup Day, and new Governor Michelle Bullock has already made it clear the board won't hesitate to act on interest rates if it deems it necessary.





Almost 2900 properties are listed for auction today with just over another 600 going under the hammer in coming days.





CoreLogic says that makes it the busiest period since April 2022.





England have beaten Argentina to take third place at the Rugby World Cup in France, as South Africa look to retain the trophy in their final against New Zealand.



