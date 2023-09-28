Evening News Bulletin 28 September 2023

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





Traditional Owners successfully challenge Woodside Energy

Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka found not guilty of sexual assault

And a chaotic Presidential Primary debate in the United States

A Traditional Owner has successfully challenged a fossil fuel company's plan to begin seismic blasting for an offshore gas development in Western Australia.





The Federal Court has found that Woodside Energy's plan did not have the proper approval after traditional custodian Raelene Cooper, a Mardudhunera woman, filed for a judicial review of the regulator's decision in August.





Justice Craig Colvin found that regulator NOPSEMA [[National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority]] had erred in granting approval for blasting at the Scarbourgh site in before a legally required consultation with First Nations stakeholders had taken place.





Ms Cooper says the decision is a victory for traditional owners and environmentalists alike.





"It's for our mother, our big mum. You know you would never ever want anyone to hurt your mum. The way I see it, it doesn't belong to us, and we belong to her. And it's our responsibility, our obligation as cultural people, our obligation on behalf of everybody, because we need to keep her sustained."



_



Troops and equipment will be moved to northern Australia in a bid to make the army more prepared for combat in the region.





Defence Minister Richard Marles has announced that generalist units will be restructured as specialist light, armoured and motorised combat brigades, with hundreds of soldiers moving north to bases in Darwin and Townsville.





Acting Chief of the Army Major General Richard Vagg says that the reforms will "consolidate assets" rather than remove roles in response to recruitment shortages.





"We can't get away from the fact away that there is a recruitment and retention issue that has been publicly spoken about. We will have relevant, world class, properly resourced brigades, and that is one of our best retention tools, because it is an ensurable place to serve when a soldier has the right capabilities at hand."



_





Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka has been found not guilty of sexual assault without consent.





The 32-year-old was arrested in Sydney after being accused of stealthing - removing a condom without consent - following a date in November [[2022]] with a 29-year-old woman who he matched with on Tinder while in Australia for the T-20 World Cup.





The two went for drinks at Sydney's Opera Bar, before returning to the woman's eastern suburbs home.





The woman told the court she asked Mr Gunathilaka to use a condom during sex, but he allegedly said he didn't like them.





Judge Sarah Huggett heard four days of evidence at Downing Centre District Court, ultimately concluding there was "no opportunity" for him to have removed a condom due to the continuous nature of the intercourse.





Speaking outside the court, Mr Gunathilaka thanked his lawyers and family, saying the last 11 months have been difficult.





"Everyone believed me, so that means a lot to me. End of the day, judge says who lies, who not. So the verdict says everything as I said before. So, I'm happy that my life is normal again. So, I can't wait to go back and play cricket."



_





Two men have been charged over an alleged $3.57 million international credit card skimming scheme, that led to thousands of Australians being defrauded.





The duo, who police say entered Australia on false passports, are accused of being part of an organised crime syndicate based in Romania whose operations span four continents.





They allegedly installed card-skimming devices in ATMs across Sydney to steal money and create fake bank cards.



_





Seven of Donald Trump's Republican rivals have taken swipes at the former President during a chaotic Presidential Primary debate.





Trump was missing in action at the second iteration of the event in California.





It comes as the former President was found liable for fraud for illegally inflating his assets.





During the debate, candidates also levelled attacks at current U-S President Joe Biden, addressing issues surrounding China, immigration and the economy.





Speaking at the debate was former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie who had a direct message for Donald Trump.



