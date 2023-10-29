Evening News Bulletin 29 October 2023

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





TRANSCRIPT



Thousands gather at rallies in support of the Palestinian and Israeli people

Bushfire warnings downgraded in Queensland

In Formula One, Daniel Ricciardo records a stunning result in qualifiers for the Mexican Grand Prix.

Thousands of people have gathered in Sydney to support the Palestinian people amid the ongoing Middle Eastern conflict.







As the bombardment of the Gaza Strip remains persistent and Hamas militants continue to fire rockets into Israel, diaspora communities and those who stand in solidarity are showing their support for both sides of the conflict.





Ethan Lyons, a Wiradjuri activist, says First Nations people and Palestinians have a shared struggle.





"Beneath the status quo friendship of Australia and Israel, First Nations Australians and Palestinians are linked through a shared history of struggle against colonialism, genocide, and oppression. None of us are free until we are all free. From Wiradjuri to the West Bank, Gadigal to Gaza, our invasion day to your Nakba, Palestine will be free."





And a rally was organised by pro-Israel groups in Melbourne demanding the return of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.





Federal Labor MP Josh Burns says the Jewish community is standing with a broken heart.





"Well I think everyone here today is standing with a broken heart trying to send a message that the people of Israel are not alone and the Jewish community here in Australia and the people of Caulfield stand with them."



Telecommunications and internet services are reported to be slowly returning to the Gaza Strip after a complete communications blackout on Friday which aid organisations said had hindered their medical operations.





Internet observatory NetBlocks has reported that internet connectivity is now being restored to Gaza following a particularly heavy air assault, according to their real-time data.





Mahmoud Abbas is the President of the Palestinian Authority whose group controls the West Bank and is a rival political organisation to Hamas.





He is claiming that Israel's relentless bombing of the Palestinian people in Gaza amounts to genocide.





"Our people in the Gaza Strip are facing a war of genocide and massacres committed by the Israeli occupation forces in full view of the entire world."



The risk to lives and properties posed by widespread Queensland bushfires has finally eased, with warnings downgraded and some residents told they can return home.





More than 80 bushfires continue to burn across the state, with six watch and act alerts remaining active.



Actor Matthew Perry has been found dead at the age of 54 after drowning in a spa in his Los Angeles home.





United States media says emergency services found the star when responding to a call of what was thought to be cardiac arrest.





The 54-year-old rose to fame with his role as Chandler Bing in the hugely popular 90s sitcom 'Friends', where he co-starred alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and others.





While the Emmy-nominated actor has previously battled an addiction to pain killers and alcohol, T-M-Z has reported that there were no drugs found at the scene.



In sport,





Charles Leclerc swept to pole position for the Mexico City Formula One Grand Prix with Carlos Sainz qualifying second in a surprise Ferrari front-row lockout.





And Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo surprised many by recording a stunning fourth place for AlphaTauri after returning from a broken hand and is now set to start the grand prix in the second row.





Ricciardo says he was thrilled by the result.





"Lots of good energy right now. I just wanna, yeah I just wanna rip my shirt off and...but anyway, yeah, I look, I'm very happy with P4, it's an amazing result for us as a team."



