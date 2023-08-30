Evening News Bulletin 30 August 2023

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts





TRANSCRIPT



Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announces the date for the Indigenous voice referendum.

Inflation has fallen to 4.9 per cent for the year on July...

The boomers are set to learn their opponents in the second round of the FIBA World Cup.





---





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced the date of the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum as October 14.





The announcement was made in Adelaide’s northern suburbs, with both the yes and no campaign’s viewing South Australia as a key state to win the referendum.





Member of the Referendum Council, Professor Megan Davis, says First Nations men and women in regional dialogues want recognition to have a more active role in democratic life.





"And our First Nations men and women in the dialogues who live in communities, they choose to stay on country and devote their lives to the service of their people, of their culture, of their communities. They should not have to move to Canberra to have a say in the laws and policies made about their lives."





---





Consumer prices have softened by more than expected, falling to 4.9 per cent in the 12 months to July.





In June, the Australian Bureau of Statistics' monthly consumer price index grew 5.4 per cent.





Markets were anticipating a 5.2 per cent annual lift in inflation through to July, with the rate of inflation continuing to pull back from its peak of 8.4 per cent in December.





ABS head of prices statistics Michelle Marquardt said the fall was more modest when volatile price changes in automotive fuel, fruit and vegetables, and holiday travel were stripped out.





---





Flight Centre has provided a glimmer of hope to travellers dismayed by soaring airfares, predicting prices to make a descent over the coming year.





The forecast came as the travel agency on Wednesday delivered its first full- year profit since 2019, finally putting the turbulence of COVID-19 behind it.





Improved market conditions due to the removal of remaining travel restrictions and growth in airline capacity helped the company to a $70.5 million statutory profit for the 12 months to June 30, up from a $377.8 million loss the year before.





Underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation came in at $301.6 million - a $484.8 million boost.





The result was in line with Flight Centre's updated guidance provided in July, as was total transaction value of $22 billion - a 112 per cent jump from the year before.





---





Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong says she is advocating for the return of detained Australian writer Dr Yang Hengjun from China where he is being detained.





Dr Yang has expressed fears he could face death while being incarcerated due to a health condition that is affecting his kidneys.





Ms Wong told ABC RN that the government remains in talks with China for the return of Dr Yang.





She did not wish to comment on how his death could affect the diplomatic relations between the two nations.





"We have consistently called to be afforded basic standards of justice and procedural fairness and humane treatment. I am concerned about his welfare. We take these medical issues very seriously and we have pressed the Chinese system to ensure he has the medical system he needs."





---





The Biden administration will send an additional $386 million in weapons and ammunition to Ukraine as part of its ongoing support of Kyiv's counteroffensive.





U-S officials said Tuesday the weapons will be drawn from their existing stockpiles, and will include mine-clearing equipment, artillery and rocket rounds, ambulances and medical gear, among other items and spare parts.





Ukraine has already received more than $66.4 billion from the U-S since Russia invaded last year.





Those funds have provided weapons systems like howitzers and millions of rounds of ammunition to fight back against the much larger Russian military.





Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh says support to Ukraine will continue if necessary.





"We're confident that we will have enough money to meet Ukraine's need through the fiscal year. But as you know, there's been a request for a supplemental. And we're we're hopeful that, that the Congress will approve a supplemental package for for Ukraine."





---





In basketball, Australia are set to learn their opponents in round two of the FIBA World Cup.





Luca Doncic' Slovenia are already top of the table in group F and look set to advance to the next round.





Right now, the top favourites to join them are Georgia, who are in second place with three points, as many as Cape Verde who face Slovenia tonight at 9.30pm.



