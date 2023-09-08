Evening News Bulletin 8 September 2023

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





TRANSCRIPT





Australia signs a new strategic partnership with the Philippines.

Australia's largest super fund taken to court by the financial regulator.

And in cricket, Meg Lanning ruled out of Australia's T20 and ODI series against West Indies.

—



Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says Australia supports the Philippines in the South China Sea dispute.





Mr Albanese is in Manila in what marks the first bilateral visit to the Philippines by an Australian prime minister in 20 years.





After a meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos, Mr Albanese signed a strategic partnership between the two nations, which he says will further strengthen bilateral ties.





Speaking on the regional security challenge, Mr Albanese says Australia supports a 2016 decision in favour of the Philippines, which dismissed China's claim to much of the South China Sea.





"We have collective responsibility for security, including support for the UN Convention and the Law of the Sea, which is very important. Australia does support the 2016 South China Sea arbitral award. That is important and binding, and it’s important that that be upheld going forward."





—



World leaders are arriving in New Delhi for this weekend's G20 summit.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has identified climate change as a key issue he wants better co-operation on between developing and developed nations.





The Indian High Commissioner to Australia, Manpreet Vohra, told SBS, wealthier countries - like Australia - need to do more on climate change.





"While you are doing what you can in terms of your transition to net zero, there is a need to step up and help other parts of the world which are less blessed with resources and the technology. Do more on climate finance, do more on the Green Fund, live up to those commitments that were also made in Paris - not just the targets."





—



Independent research commissioned by cyber company NordSecurity has exposed the world's worst countries at securing client information.





An analysis of more than 10,000 global companies responsible for disclosing client data to hackers - revealed the US had the highest rate of exposure worldwide.





India came in second - followed by the UK.





Australia ranked lower in 11th place - with 160 incidents.





In terms of Australian industry - it was the tech sector that was worst placed when it came to ensuring the safety of personal data.





Experts say government policy is largely to blame.





Tomas Smalakys from NordSecurity told SBS the data privacy laws in Europe make a difference.





"In Europe where there are regulations like GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) for example, we see the trends and all those parts - they are less breached. But in countries like the United States of America, the data is not that protected and those companies are the most being hacked."





—



Australia's largest super fund is being sued by the corporate regulator over allegations it failed to address around 90,000 members who held multiple accounts.





The Australian Securities and Investments Commission alleges AustralianSuper failed to have adequate policies and procedures to identify members who held multiple accounts and to merge those accounts, where a merger was in the member’s best interests.





They say the fund then continued to charge multiple sets of fees and insurance premiums to these members, costing around $69 million.





Consumer advocate Xavier O'Halloran, from Super Consumers Australia, says those extra fees could have a large impact on savings.





"Generally speaking these types of fees would reduce the amount that is invested, you're missing out on big investment earnings. Over a course of a lifetime of superannuation savings that could see someone $50,000 worse off at retirement."





—



And in cricket, Australia captain Meg Lanning has begun her return to cricket, playing her first game since missing the Ashes in a warm-up match between NSW and Victoria.





Lanning was not included in Australia's squad for next month's Twenty20 and one-day international series against West Indies.





Alyssa Healy, who along with Ellyse Perry is expected to overcome injury to feature in the six matches, will captain the side.





The squad is largely unchanged from the one that retained the Ashes in England in July.





It is still missing Lanning, who was ruled out of that tour for unspecified medical reasons.



