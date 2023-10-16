'Every story coming out of Gaza is about survival, despair and loss': UN official

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





The United Nations has issued a stark warning: the situation in Gaza is dire. The U-N Relief and Works Agency Commissioner-General, Philippe Lazzarini says a million people have been forced to leave their homes.





"Every story coming out of Gaza is about survival, despair and loss. Thousands of people have been killed, including children and women. Gaza is now even running out of bodybags."





Gazans still living in the north of the enclave have been warned by Israeli authorities to move south as ground assaults are imminent.





Mr Lazzarini says the people in Gaza are already facing “an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe".





"As I speak with you, Gaza is running out of water and electricity. In fact, Gaza is being strangled and it seems that the war right now has lost its humanity. If we look at the issue of water, we all know water is life, and Gaza is running out of water and Gaza is running out of life. Soon, I believe, with this, there will be no food or medicine either. There is not one drop of water, not one grain of wheat, not a litre of fuel that has been allowed in the Gaza Strip for the last eight days."





Israel's retaliatory air strikes have already crushed hundreds of buildings in Gaza and killed more than 2200 people.





The Chief of Staff of Israel's military, Herzi Halevi, has visited troops stationed near the Gaza Strip ahead of the looming Israeli ground offensive. He says the point of the operation is to eliminate the threat from Hamas.





"Our responsibility now is to enter Gaza, take over spots where Hamas is based, active, prepares and launches from. We need to hit hard, every spot, every commander, every combatant, destroy the infrastructure. In one word - win."





Hamas gained power in the Gaza Strip after winning legislative elections there in 2006. Its stated aim is to establish a Palestinian state, while refusing to recognise Israel’s right to exist.





Hamas, in its entirety, is designated as a terrorist organisation by countries including Australia, Canada, the UK and the US, though some countries list only its military wing as a terrorist group.





Meanwhile Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has met with the families of people abducted by Hamas, or people who are missing.





Roughly 150 people were abducted by Hamas militants during sweeping raids last week on Israeli towns and villages near the heavily fortified border with the Gaza Strip. They include citizens of Brazil, Britain, Italy, the Philippines and the United States, as well as many Israelis.





The number of hostages, provided by Hamas and Israeli officials, has not been independently confirmed.





US Secretary of State Antony Blinken - who has been travelling in the region - has reaffirmed his country's support for Israel in its fight against Hamas.





"We started, as you know, in Israel. And it was important to make it very clear that the United States has Israel's back. We will stand with it today, tomorrow, and every day. And we're doing that in word and also in deed. I spent time with (Israeli) Prime Minister (Benjamin) Netanyahu to go through the needs that Israel may have to make sure it can effectively defend itself. And you've already seen a lot of that assistance moving forward. And that's a conversation that'll continue."





However, he has issued a note of caution to the Israeli government.





"Israel has the right, indeed it has the obligation to defend itself against these attacks from Hamas and to try to do what it can to make sure that this never happens again. As I said in Tel Aviv, as (U.S.) President (Joe) Biden has said, the way that Israel does this matters. It needs to do it in a way that affirms the shared values that we have for human life and human dignity, taking every possible precaution to avoid harming civilians."





Australian leaders have also continued to voice support for Israel, saying it has the right to defend itself. Both houses of Australia's Parliament will move motions in support when Parliament resumes.





The federal government says it cannot comment on the security response of another country, but that its concern is also for civilians caught up in the fighting.





Australians wanting to leave Israel have been flown out on three repatriation flights overnight, with those remaining warned there may only be one more chance to escape the conflict zone.





Foreign Minister Penny Wong says the situation there is rapidly evolving - and anyone who can leave without government assistance, should do so.





"We are still working on - seeking to assist those Australians who are currently in Gaza. This is a very difficult situation - a very frightening situation - and we are working with international partners including the US and Egypt and Israel to try and ensure safe passage for Australians. As people would know, the situation in Gaza is extremely difficult."





In the community, thousands of people have attended rallies in Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide on Sunday to protest Israel's blockade of Gaza.





This attendee at the Melbourne rally told SBS, he is concerned for members of his family who are among the 1.1 million people living in northern Gaza.



