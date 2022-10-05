SBS News In Depth

Everything in short supply after Pakistan's floods

SBS News In Depth

Cotton crops are submerged in floodwaters in Sindh province, Pakistan

Cotton crops are submerged in floodwaters in Sindh province, Pakistan Source: AAP / Pervez Masih/AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 October 2022 at 3:05pm, updated an hour ago at 3:09pm
By Rajini Vaidyanathan (BBC)
Source: SBS News

The UN has issued another urgent appeal for funds to help families in flood-hit Pakistan - as doctors face what it describes as a 'public health emergency'. More than 1700 people have died, including nearly 600 children, in severe flooding which hit the areas in Southern Pakistan, since mid-June. The UN now says it urgently needs over eight hundred million dollars

Published 5 October 2022 at 3:05pm, updated an hour ago at 3:09pm
By Rajini Vaidyanathan (BBC)
Source: SBS News
This item was first produced for the BBC World Service.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Protesters in Manila place lit candles around signs during a rally against the killings of media personalities

Investigation launched after another journalist killed in the Philippines

Ukrainian policemen inspect a damaged Russian tank near the recently recaptured city of Kupyansk in Kharkiv. (AAP)

Zelenskyy says his forces make further gains in southern Ukraine

Australian National Fish Collection library (CSIRO).jpg

Australian animal and plant DNA library labelled a "game-changer" for conservation, biodiversity

US-NOBEL-PHYSICS-CLAUSER

Three scientists win Nobel Prize in Physics and express their love for "mathematical beauty"