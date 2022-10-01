Experts warn the scrapping of mandatory isolation will strain hospitals

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Experts warn the scrapping of mandatory isolation will strain hospitalsPlay01:07SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.03MB)Published 1 October 2022 at 2:25pmSource: SBS News .Published 1 October 2022 at 2:25pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesKabul blast kills at least 20 in classroom attack, casualties mostly girls sitting examOne person dies in Indonesian earthquakeCancer campaign to heighten awarenessOptus issues printed apology for data breach