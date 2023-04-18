Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Falling in love across faith fault lines
A couple from different faiths - and on the run from their families Source: SBS News / Aaron Fernandes
Human rights organisations in India are calling for action to stop the spread of a dangerous conspiracy theory targeting young people who fall in love outside of their religions. Far right groups are spreading misinformation about Muslim men forcibly converting Hindu women, and in some states, governments have now passed laws that open interfaith marriages to criminal investigation.
