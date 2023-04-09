Families in Ukraine reunited with their children who were taken to Russia

Mother Natalia Rakk wears a black jacket while being interviewed inside a bus after being reunited with her daughters.

Mother Natalia Rakk says she is overjoyed to be reunited with her twin daughters. Source: Reuters

A group of 31 Ukrainian children who were taken to Russia have now been reunited with their families in Ukraine. The incident has put a spotlight on thousands of Ukrainian children who were taken to Russia amid the war, actions which are now being investigated by the International Criminal Court.

