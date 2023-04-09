Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Families in Ukraine reunited with their children who were taken to Russia
Mother Natalia Rakk says she is overjoyed to be reunited with her twin daughters. Source: Reuters
A group of 31 Ukrainian children who were taken to Russia have now been reunited with their families in Ukraine. The incident has put a spotlight on thousands of Ukrainian children who were taken to Russia amid the war, actions which are now being investigated by the International Criminal Court.
