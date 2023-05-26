Far-right militia leaders jailed over US Capitol riot

FILE - This artist sketch depicts the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, left, as he testifies before U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta on charges of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, Nov. 7, 2022. Rhodes has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. He was sentenced Thursday after a landmark verdict convicting him of spearheading a weekslong plot to keep former President Donald Trump in power. (Dana Verkouteren via AP, File) Source: AAP / Dana Verkouteren/AP

A number of leaders from far-right militia groups have now been sentenced for their roles in the US Capitol riot. The riot on January 6th, 2021 attempted to disrupt the transition of presidential powers from Donald Trump to Joe Biden. The leader of the Oath Keepers militia has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for helping coordinate the unrest.

