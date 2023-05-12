Listen to Australian and world news and follow trending topics with
Federal Budget funding for Afghanistan embassy in Doha: will it help?
Australian citizens and visa holders boarding the Royal Australian Air Force C-130J at Kabul airport in 2021 Source: AAP / SUPPLIED/PR IMAGE
The government has allocated additional funding to continue Australia's diplomatic representation to Afghanistan from the interim mission in Doha, Qatar. But with thousands of Afghans awaiting a response on their Australian visa applications, questions arise over whether the government is doing enough to help those fleeing the Taliban.
Share