Federal Government cuts funding to disability employment services over poor performance

A brunette woman with pink glasses

Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth says people with disability "deserve the best possible service" to help them find work. Source: AAP / MORGAN SETTE

Published 21 August 2022 at 7:45pm
By Naveen Razik, Claire Slattery
Presented by Claire Slattery
The Federal Government has announced an overhaul of the Disability Employment Services sector. Eight providers will be dumped over concerns jobseekers with a disability are not being adequately assisted.

