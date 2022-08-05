SBS News In Depth

Federal Government looks to increase renewables in the national grid

SBS News In Depth

The World's First High-power Offshore Wind Power Prototype Test Wind Farm

Wind turbines at Xinghua Bay in Fuzhou, Fujian Province, China Source: Future Publishing/Future Publishing via Getty Imag

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 August 2022 at 7:09pm
By Naveen Razik, Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS News

The Albanese Government has announced its intention to open offshore wind farms after a frenetic week of parliament, and the passage of the government's climate bill through the House of Representatives.

Published 5 August 2022 at 7:09pm
By Naveen Razik, Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Fatma Al-Nuaimi from the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy at the Qatar FIFA World Cup (SBS).jpg

Qatar World Cup organisers promise no LGBTIQ+ discrimination

NATIONAL ABORIGINAL AND TORRES STRAIT ISLANDER ART AWARD

NT artists dominate 2022 National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Awards

On the Money - Savings, money, cash, finance.jpg

SBS On the Money: Real wages in decline for longer

Cambodia: Russia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Lavrov visits Cambodia

ASEAN foreign ministers meet amid Taiwan tensions