Federal Government looks to increase renewables in the national grid

Wind turbines at Xinghua Bay in Fuzhou, Fujian Province, China Source: Future Publishing/Future Publishing via Getty Imag
Published 5 August 2022 at 7:09pm
By Naveen Razik, Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS News
The Albanese Government has announced its intention to open offshore wind farms after a frenetic week of parliament, and the passage of the government's climate bill through the House of Representatives.
Published 5 August 2022 at 7:09pm
By Naveen Razik, Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS News
Share