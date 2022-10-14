Federal government warns Australians to brace for inflation hit next year

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Innovation and Science Minister Ed Husic inspect gold bullion during a visit to Pallion in Marrickville, Sydney, Friday, October 14, 2022. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / DAN HIMBRECHTS/AAPIMAGE
Published 14 October 2022 at 7:59pm
By Catriona Stirrat
Source: SBS News
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese remains confident that his government can fulfill its election promises, as Treasurer Jim Chalmers puts the finishing touches on the budget. Elsewhere, the Greens are calling on the government to expand its commitments to the Uluru Statement from the Heart.
