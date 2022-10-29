Field and barrier draw confirmed for Melbourne Cup

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Field and barrier draw confirmed for Melbourne CupPlay00:40SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (622.5KB)Published 30 October 2022 at 6:15am, updated an hour ago at 10:09amSource: SBS News .Published 30 October 2022 at 6:15am, updated an hour ago at 10:09amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesAuthorities in Iraq investigate deadly explosion in BaghdadVoters in Brazil cast votes in final round of presidential electionsFrench-Australian environmentalist kidnapped in ChadFlood damage assessed in Victorian town of Kerang