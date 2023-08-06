FIFA yet to score on Indigenous football funding

An indigenous girl from Borroloola watches the Socceroos' training session in Brazil, a trip arranged by the Moriarty Foundation (AAP) Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Indigenous Football Australia says FIFA is yet to allocate money from the World Cup Legacy Fund for First Nations programs. Football Australia insists grassroots community groups will see funding but so far nothing has been confirmed.

