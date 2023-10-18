Finding new ways to help people overcome the digital barriers

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





TRANSCRIPT





A free digital skills class at a community centre in Melbourne's inner-west aims to help people improve their digital skills so that they can more easily participate in Australian life.





A short lesson on how to use a mobile translation app has already made life easier for Spanish-speaker Anita Diago.





The Colombian migrant says she plans to use the technology to go shopping.





"I love Google Translate because from now on when I go to the supermarket I can find out about the products and make a decision if I buy it or not buy it."





Lucio Ughetti has come to a class with his wife, to set up his first email account.





But he says it hasn't been easy.





"For my age, and I'm 80, I just still find it a bit hard to comprehend everything. It is just a bit too much."





Even so, it seems like it will be important for Mr Ughetti not to give up.





Digital mentor Nathan Hennequin says online skills are increasingly necessary to access government services, apply for jobs, attend telehealth appointments and even keep in touch with family.



"A lot of people are realising that it's imperative to have computer knowledge to get by in the modern world. I've had people asking me about, 'I need to lodge my tax return, I'm scared of the tax office, I'm scared of the computer, I really need to do my tax though, help.' So we go through the process, just going through and breaking down the steps, trying to make it easier."





A survey of 2,000 people by the social change charity Good Things Foundation Australia found that almost two-thirds of the 2,000 respondents are not confident in their ability to keep up to date with technological changes.





One in four said they need more support to keep up to date.





Artist Julie Ughetti says it can be even harder for older generations.





"When you know a tiny bit about computers, these days you get very paranoid about pressing the wrong button. And I think, once the kids have left home, which has been a little while now, you have got no-one to run to and I get stuck on something and I can't get any further. It's very frustrating."





But overcoming barriers to online access can mean discovering new opportunities.





Christine McCall, Yarraville Community Centre manager, says digital inclusion increases social and economic participation.





"Once they are on that journey of learning digital literacy, it opens up a whole world of possibility for them. Connecting with friends, with family, being able to study independently as well, because there's a lot of learning programs online that they can access."



