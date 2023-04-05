Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Finland officially joins NATO alliance in the face of Russia aggression
Military personnel raise the flag of Finland during a ceremony at NATO headquarters in Brussels to mark the accession of the alliance’s 31st member. Source: AP / Geert Vanden Wijngaert
Finland has become the 31st member of the NATO alliance, nearly doubling the length of the member states' border with Russia. The historic fast-tracking of membership was spurred on by Russia's war in Ukraine.
Share