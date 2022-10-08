First Nations advocates call for more suicide prevention education

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen First Nations advocates call for more suicide prevention educationPlay01:11SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.08MB)Published 9 October 2022 at 7:40amSource: SBS News .Published 9 October 2022 at 7:40amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesCrimea bridge reopens after deadly blastSeventy-eight flood warnings in place in NSWVigils held in Australia following Thai school attackFIFA will not sanction Indonesia over stadium stampede