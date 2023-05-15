Flood preparations to come under federal control

A submerged Lismore sign is seen in central Lismore, NSW, during the 2017 floods

A submerged Lismore sign is seen in central Lismore, NSW, during the 2017 floods

The federal government has taken control of the nation's flood warning network after failures highlighted following the devastating Lismore floods and record breaking rains across the country last year. It has announced $234 m over ten years towards the project to allow communities, emergency services and business to better prepare in future and save lives. It comes as the BoM has warned of severe wealther and possible flash flooding in the Northern Rivers region this week

