Focus turns to quake-ravaged Syria

An aerial view shows the rubble of collapsed and semi-collapsed buildings in the Syrian rebel-held town of Jindayris on February 15, 2023, following the February 6 earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria. - The 7.8-magnitude earthquake has killed at least 40,000 people and devastated swathes of Syria and neighbouring Turkey. (Photo by Omar HAJ KADOUR / AFP) (Photo by OMAR HAJ KADOUR/AFP via Getty Images) Source: Getty / OMAR HAJ KADOUR/AFP via Getty Images