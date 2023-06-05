Folbigg freed after 20 years in prison

MICHAEL DALEY FOLBIGG INQUIRY PRESSER

NSW Attorney General Michael Daley addresses the media regarding the Special Commission of Inquiry into the conviction of Kathleen Folbigg. Sydney Monday, June 5, 2023. (AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

After spending two decades in jail over the deaths of her four children, Kathleen Folbigg has been released. It follows an inquiry that found there was reasonable doubt over her guilt.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts.


 


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Gardening is becoming a side hustle for some (Unsplash-Sandie Clarke).jpg

Struggling to meet costs? Maybe it's time find a side hustle

Tottenham have appointed former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou as their head coach on a four-year deal

The A-League's most successful coach taken on the challenge of the EPL

Internet banking is becoming the norm (SBS).jpg

Cheques bouncing out of play, replaced by technology

Fraser Island beomes K'gari (NITV).jpg

Why has Fraser Island officially been renamed K'gari?