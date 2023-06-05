Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Folbigg freed after 20 years in prison
NSW Attorney General Michael Daley addresses the media regarding the Special Commission of Inquiry into the conviction of Kathleen Folbigg. Sydney Monday, June 5, 2023. (AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI/AAPIMAGE
After spending two decades in jail over the deaths of her four children, Kathleen Folbigg has been released. It follows an inquiry that found there was reasonable doubt over her guilt.
