SBS News In Depth

Food security talks held in Ukraine as the country mark 90 years since the Holodomor famine

SBS News In Depth

epaselect UKRAINE HOLODOMOR COMMEMORATION

People light candles at the National Museum of the Holodomor Genocide complex in Kyiv. Source: EPA / OLEG PETRASYUK/EPA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 November 2022 at 4:18pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Presented by Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo have signed a declaration of support for Ukraine's membership with the European Union and NATO. This comes as Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has likened Russia's war methods to those of Nazi Germany.

Published 27 November 2022 at 4:18pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Presented by Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Wheelchair basketballer Geneva Colin (SBS).jpg

Portraits of female wheelchair athletes hope to lift participation in sport

Tunisia v Australia: Group D - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Socceroos beat Tunisia to keep Round of 16 hopes alive

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews speaks to media during the 2022 Victorian state election campaign

Victoria's polls close - but counting expected to take a while

An epidemic control worker walks by a barricade outside a community under lockdown

China's 'zero-COVID' policy is creating unrest and disruption