Food security talks held in Ukraine as the country mark 90 years since the Holodomor famine
People light candles at the National Museum of the Holodomor Genocide complex in Kyiv. Source: EPA / OLEG PETRASYUK/EPA
Published 27 November 2022 at 4:18pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Presented by Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo have signed a declaration of support for Ukraine's membership with the European Union and NATO. This comes as Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has likened Russia's war methods to those of Nazi Germany.
