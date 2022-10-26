Forecaster says wet weather will linger

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Forecaster says wet weather will lingerPlay02:19SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (2.12MB)Published 26 October 2022 at 4:17pmSource: SBS News .Published 26 October 2022 at 4:17pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesInflation continues to surge with warnings of more price hikesRefugee advocate says Budget 2022 is a budget of broken promisesMedibank says hackers had access to the data to all four million of its customersConcerns First Nations legal funding boost is not enough