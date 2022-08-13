SBS News In Depth

Former Australian Taliban hostage given 'hero's welcome' by regime in Afghanistan

Timothy Weeks greeted by Taliban officials in Kabuil. Weeks praised his former captors on his return to Afghanistan..jpg

Timothy Weeks greeted by Taliban officials in Kabul. Weeks praised his former captors on his return to Afghanistan.

Published 13 August 2022 at 4:18pm
By Rashida Yosufzai, Lin Evlin
Presented by Marcus Megalokonomos
Mr Weeks converted to Islam and has praised the Taliban over the last few years. He says he was there to celebrate the Taliban’s first anniversary back in power.

