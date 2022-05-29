SBS News In Depth

France and Germany urge Vladimir Putin to negotiate with Ukraine's president

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke to the leaders of France and Germany for 80 minutes about the conflict in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a speech at a meeting of advisory council of the Russian parliament in Saint Petersburg on April 27, 2022. (Photo by Alexandr Demyanchuk / SPUTNIK / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDR DEMYANCHUK/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images) Source: ALEXANDR DEMYANCHUK/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images

Published 29 May 2022 at 2:31pm
Presented By Essam Al-Ghalib
During an 80 minute phone call, the leaders of France and Germany urged Vladimir Putin to negotiate directly with Ukraine's president.

