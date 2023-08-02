France evacuates its citizens from Niger

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





TRANSCRIPT





France has begun evacuating its citizens and other European nationals from Niger, nearly a week after a coup sent the western African country into turmoil.





The first evacuation flight departed Niger on 1 August, carrying citizens and other European nationals.





It comes after a military coup ousted the country's democratically-elected President Mohamed Bazoum, the seventh military takeover in less than three years in West and Central Africa.





Concerns for the safety of French citizens, following attacks on the French embassy in the capital of Niamey prompted the government's decision to safely evacuate hundreds of French and European citizens.





French Foreign Minister Catherine Collona says since the airspace has been closed, the government has collaborated with the Ministry of Defence to provide aircraft to support those who wish to leave Niger.





"There are still risks, the situation isn't stable, even if it's currently a bit calmer. There were serious and violent incidents, which were organised and prepared, targeting our embassy on Sunday. We do not want to take any risks with the security of the French people, that's right, and as always, we are taking precautionary measures, with the president taking the decision last night to go ahead with these evacuations."





The initiative marks the first time that France has staged a large-scale evacuation in its former colonies in central Africa.





Italy and Spain have also announced preparations to evacuate citizens and other European nationals from Niger.





The United States appears less concerned about the situation, citing a lack of immediate danger.





Matthew Miller from the State Department says the US embassy is open and operating on a normal schedule as they monitor the situation.





Mr Miller says, for now, the US is not joining European allies in evacuating citizens.





"Broadly the situation in the capital remains calm. However, we have reached out to American citizens who, those American citizens who have communicated with us. We have reached out to them and told them that, of course, it's difficult to leave the country right now. The security forces who have attempted to seize power have closed the airport and closed the borders. So we've asked them to remain in place and limit their movements around the capital."





The State Department added that there was still an opportunity for diplomacy, referencing continued conversations with President Bazoum and other leaders in the region.





Defence chiefs from West Africa's regional bloc, The Economic Community of West African States, will meet in Nigeria's capital Abuja for two days to discuss last week's coup in Niger.





Mr Miller also denied that there was any evidence Russia was behind the coup, after some pro-military supporters were seen waving Russian flags and expressing support for Russian President Vladimir Putin.





However, he says US aid is at stake.





"I don't want to talk about what specifically we might do if President Bazoum is not restored to authority. But certainly, our aid, our assistance is at stake. But again, I think it's premature to speculate what that might look like at this point."





The European Union have adopted a similar approach, refraining from evacuations while monitoring for developments.





Nabila Massrali from the EU Commission says their staff will not be formally evacuated but are free to leave if they wish to do so.





"Of course, we take the safety of the citizens and our personnel very seriously, and we follow the situation. What I said is that for the moment, at this stage, we are making a decision not to formally evacuate, but of course our team present in Niamey has the possibility to leave the country and of course we are following the situation. This means that the decision will be kept constantly under review."





The Economic Community of West African States has imposed sanctions on Niger and threatened the possible use of force if President Bazoum is not reinstated within a week.





But the military governments of Burkina Faso and Mali have said any external military aggression in Niger would be considered an act of war against them.





Both countries have each undergone two coups since 2020, as soldiers overthrew governments, claiming they could do a better job fighting increasing jihadi violence linked to al-Qaeda and the I.S. group.



